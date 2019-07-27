Injured baby dies after taken off life support; caretaker charged

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old caretaker faced neglect charges as a 1-month-old baby was taken off life support Friday and died at an Indianapolis hospital, Indiana State Police said.

Bobby Leighty of Washington, Ind., contacted family members Tuesday after the baby, Kyson Jones, of Loogootee, became unresponsive. Family members arrived and called 911, police said in a news release issued Friday night.

The baby was initially taken to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind., and later airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

State police said detectives Shane Staggs and Brock Werne were sent to a home in Loogootee this week to investigate the baby’s injuries.

Leightly’s case was not listed Friday night in online court or jail records, but the news release said he was “initially arrested and incarcerated at the Martin County Jail” in Shoals on a charge of neglect causing serious bodily injury.

The state police news release did not outline the baby’s injuries or how they may have been received. The release also did not indicate a relationship between the caretaker and the baby.