International Paper looks to invest in Crawfordsville, Indiana packaging plant

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Memphis, Tenn.-based packaging company seeks tax incentives to improve its Crawfordsville location, the city announced Friday.

According to a press release, International Paper Company is looking for a tax abatement for what the city calls “state-of-the-art equipment” allowing for additional production and increased efficiency.

In a statement, Mayor Todd Barton says the city appreciates the company’s confidence in the community.

“The decision to invest in further enhancing their manufacturing operations in Crawfordsville positions them to remain highly competitive well into the future,” Barton said in a release.

The Crawfordsville plant employs about 160 people. It produces corrugated cardboard products used to package chemicals, medicine, food, beverages, and other shipping or distribution needs.

Region General Manager, Mandi Gilliland, says the company hopes to continue working with the city to bring improvements to its plant.

“Crawfordsville is an important part of International Paper’s corrugated packaging business,” Gilliland said in a release. “We are excited to identify improvement opportunities for the facility and continue to make a positive impact in the local community,”

International Paper has about 39,000 employees globally.