ISP: 23-year-old brandishing knife killed by police in North Vernon

An Indiana State Police car. Indiana State Police were investigating a police shooting in North Vernon which resulted in a 23-year-old woman getting shot and killed. (WISH Photo)

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a disturbance that turned into a police shooting at a home in North Vernon.

Investigators with Indiana State Police say that officers from both the North Vernon Police Department and Jennings County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Thomas Street in North Vernon around 7 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a disturbance.

When they arrived, police learned that 23-year-old Rachel Blake was inside a bathroom with a large knife. State police say officers tried multiple times to get Blake to drop the knife, even using tasers to try to disarm her.

At some point, Blake moved toward the officers while still holding the knife, and was then shot at least once.

Officers provided Blake medical aid until emergency services arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two North Vernon officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.

North Vernon is in Jennings County in southern Indiana, a little over an hour’s drive from downtown Indianapolis.