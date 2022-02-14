Indiana News

ISP: Ex-boyfriend arrested after woman’s murder in southern Indiana

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested after be accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.

Indiana State Police say 24-year-old Phillip Taylor has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Amber Willis.

Investigators were called to the 5000 block of Antler Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Perry County deputies and an ISP trooper responded to find a glass door shattered and Willis deceased in a bedroom.

Investigators quickly identified Taylor as a person of interest and an overnight manhunt ensued.

Around 8:30 on Sunday morning, investigators learned that Taylor may be in English in Crawford County.

When located, he was taken into custody without incident and sent to the Perry County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court appearance for Taylor.