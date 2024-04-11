ISP on ‘paw patrol’ with dog rescue on Indiana Toll Road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police were on “paw patrol” Thursday morning and rescued a stray dog on the Indiana Toll Road.

“Trp. Joshua Brown seemed to be on Paw Patrol this morning on the @IndianaTollRoad when he got a call of a stray dog. This pup lived its dream as an @IndStatePolice K9 while it rode to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption in LaGrange County. This pup needs a home,” ISP Public Information Officer Ted Boehner wrote on social media.

Indiana State Trooper Joshua Brown with the dog he rescued on the Indiana Toll Road.(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ISP says the female dog was first spotted at around 3:30 a.m. near I-80/I-90 north of Brighton in the Ernie Pyle Travel Plaza. Workers at a 7-Eleven gas station caught the pup and called the troopers to help. Troopers then took care of the pup, snapped some “PAWsome pictures,” and called in a rescue group for backup.

The dog was taken to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption in LaGrange, where she was reunited with her owners a few hours later.