Judge in Kegan Kline sentencing rejects cameras in the courtroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Kegan Kline, the man behind the ‘Anthony Shots’ social media profile, is set to be sentenced to multiple charges on May 18.

The state of Indiana will allow cameras in courtrooms beginning May 1. Media outlets must request permission from local courts and be approved for coverage.

News 8, along with other Indianapolis media petitioned the Miami County Circuit court to have cameras in the courtroom for this hearing.

Judge Timothy Spahr of the Miami County Circuit Court denied the request and said in his ruling:

‘The May 18, 2023 hearing in this case is being held for the sentencing of the Defendant as to 25 separate offenses to which he has pleaded guilty. Among those offenses are one count of Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony; eight counts of Child Exploitation, a Level 5 Felony; and 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, four as a Level 5 Felony and seven as a Level 6 Felony. Given the nature of the offenses involved, there is the possibility that references will be made during said hearing to sexually explicit materials and/or sexually explicit conduct. Thus, the Court considers this to be a less-than-ideal set of circumstances for the breaking of new ground in Miami County in the realm of the recording and broadcasting of court proceedings by members of the news media.’

Kline entered guilty pleas to all 25 felony charges against him, including child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

The judge’s ruling can be seen here: