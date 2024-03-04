Kokomo escapee apprehended after barricading himself inside Miami County residence

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo escapee was apprehended Sunday morning by SWAT after barricading himself inside a residence in Miami County, police say.

Just before 4 a.m., officers with Indiana State Police, Peru City Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a possible hostage situation in the 100 block of East 2nd Street in Peru, Indiana.

Police say the caller reported the situation involved a male who had removed his ankle monitor and escaped house arrest in Kokomo.

Officers arrived at the residence, where suspect Michael Shepard, 37, of Kokomo was believed to be.

According to a release, while on scene, a female and a child exited the residence safely. Investigators learned Shepard was inside the residence, and refused to follow officers’ commands. He remained barricaded.

Shepard was believed to be armed and dangerous based on information officers received.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and ISP SWAT utilized their K-9 partner, who assisted in apprehending Shepard.

Shepard was taken to an area hospital and remanded to the Miami County Jail, a release said.

After further search of the residence, officers located a firearm and suspected drug paraphernalia inside.

Shephard was arrested on the following charges: