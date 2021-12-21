Indiana News

Lawsuit could further snarl delayed Terre Haute casino plans

by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are trying to push forward stalled plans for a Terre Haute casino.

They’re giving the company that runs the Kentucky Derby a license for the project despite a new lawsuit that threatens to further delay construction.

Indiana Gaming Commission members on Tuesday approved giving the license to Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc. for its planned $240 million casino and 10-story hotel.

A company that was passed over claims in a lawsuit that the commission wrongly considered suggestions from Churchill Downs that it would look at sites other than the one included in its application. That site is adjacent to a sewage treatment plant and a jail.

