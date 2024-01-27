Man struck by semi-tanker while saving dog in Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers with the Indiana State Police are investigating a Friday night crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving a pedestrian struck and seriously injured by a semi-tanker.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to the eastbound I-80/90 147.8 mile marker on a call of a pedestrian struck by a semi-tanker. After arriving to the location, troopers found a seriously injured adult male laying in a grass median, with a semi-tanker and a disabled passenger car along the shoulder.

Troopers identified the pedestrian as Jack Holdren, 22, of Williamsburg, Virginia. Although he suffered from multiple serious injuries, Steuben County medics reported Holdren to be alert and conscious after loading him into the ambulance and stabilizing him for transport to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Waybe.

Troopers identified the involved semi driver as Leonard Murphy, 64, of Polk, Ohio. Murphy was operating a 2018 Freightliner semi-tractor. Murphy was not injured in the incident, but he was transported to a hospital in Angola for a chemical test as a requirement of the investigation for drivers involved in a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Investigators revealed that prior to the crash, Holdren had been traveling eastbound on the toll road when he experienced a flat tire on his passenger car. While changing the tire, Holdren’s dog managed to get out of the car and walked out into the roadway. Holdren then ran out into the traveled portion of the roadway to grab his dog and was struck by Murphy’s semi-tractor.

The dog was not injured. When troopers arrived, they found the dog back inside the car. Holdren’s dog was taken to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Indiana State Police stated this incident remains an ongoing investigation and no further details will be provided at this time.