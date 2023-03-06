National Weather Service confirms Friday tornado in southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small tornado touched down Friday in Jefferson County as thunderstorms, rain, and snow hit the Hoosier state, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The tornado, rated as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, had estimated peak winds of 100 mph and hit halfway between the towns of Hanover and Lexington at 4:29 p.m. EST/3:29 p.m. CST, the weather service says.

It initially touched down near Ford Road just south of State Road 56. That’s roughly 13 miles east of Scottsburg and 95 miles southeast of Indianapolis near the Ohio River.

The path of the tornado was 1.6 miles long and 120 yards wide, according to NWS tornado evaluators.

The path of the March 3, 2023, tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/NWS Louisville)

Drone video showed trees snapped, twisted, uprooted, and laying in multiple directions.

The tornado did the most damage between 9011 and 8904 State Road 56. Half a dozen outbuildings and older barns were severely damaged or destroyed, and a brick home had a damaged roof, busted windows, and a snapped TVC antenna.

On the north side of State Road 56, a well-built wooden home had several windows blown out and the home’s foundation shifted several inches. Several outbuildings were destroyed and the metal sheeting landed in nearby trees.

“An SUV had all its windows blown out, and looked like it had been shelled with debris,” the weather service said in a statement Monday.

Despite widespread damage to buildings, barns, and trees, no one was hurt or killed.

Damaged property in Jefferson County, Indiana, after a tornado on March 3, 2023. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

