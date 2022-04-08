Indiana News

Northern Indiana duck farm ID’d as state’s 7th in 2022 with avian flu

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A duck farm in northern Indiana is the seventh commercial flock of birds to be affected by avian influenza in 2022, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Thursday.

A commercial duck farm in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5H1 avain flu virus, the state said. The Elkhart County flock has about 4,000 ducks. The state did not identify the farm.

The Board of Animal Health is notifying 78 commercial bird flocks around the Elkhart County duck farm so the state can conduct testing to confirm if the virus has spread.

The board also plans to reach out to backyard poultry owners and people who raise birds as a hobby near the Elkhart County farm to conduct testing for them at no charge. People can schedule testing by calling 317-544-2387.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture says the state ranks No. 1 in commercial duck production.

In February and March, avian flu was found in six Indiana turkey farms. At least 171,000 turkeys were euthanized to control the virus, the state said in early March. All six turkey farms have have had controls lifted since.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is keeping people updated on its website.

Indiana isn’t the only state seeing flocks contracting avian flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is keeping a database of outbreaks. Some zoos have changed how their birds are displayed to protect against the virus.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.