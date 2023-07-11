NTSB: Student pilot says helicopter lost power before crash into Cedar Lake

A single rotor blade of a Robinson R22 helicopter sticks out of the water at Cedar Lake, Ind., where the chopper went down on June 19, 2023. No one was hurt. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A father was teaching his son how to fly when his son said they lost power. They crashed into Cedar Lake, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

On June 16 just after 1 p.m., the two were flying when the son told his father the helicopter, a Robinson R22, was not producing power.

The father took over the controls and the helicopter started to descend. The helicopter landed in Cedar Lake, an NTSB report said.

Cedar Lake is in a town of the same name roughly 10.5 miles south of Schererville near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

Both the father and son were able to swim to safety and had no serious injuries, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

The helicopter was substantially damaged and the wreckage was retained for further examination.