No serious injuries after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake

A single rotor blade of a Robinson R22 helicopter sticks out of the water at Cedar Lake, Ind., where the chopper went down on June 19, 2023. No one was hurt. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A helicopter crashed into a lake in northern Indiana on Monday afternoon.

State conservation officers and first responders from Lake County responded to Cedar Lake sometime after 2 p.m. Monday on a report of a helicopter in the water.

Cedar Lake is in a town of the same name roughly 10.5 miles south of Schererville near the Illinois-Indiana state line.

Two people on board the helicopter were able to swim to safety and had no serious injuries, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

It was unclear what caused the chopper to go down. Investigation into the crash will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

The FAA identified the downed helicopter as a Robinson R22, a two-seat, two-bladed, single-engine, ultralight helicopter manufactured by the Robinson Helicopter Company.