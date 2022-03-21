Indiana News

Oops? ‘Everyone’ is a winner in Hoosier Lottery fast play game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 24 hours after the Hoosier Lottery acknowledged “an issue” with an instant-win game, the state agency has yet to announce publicly what it’s going to do about the problem.

“We are experiencing an issue with the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game. If you have purchased this ticket, please hold on to your ticket. We will share more information on http://HoosierLottery.com when available,” said a social media post sent about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A person who posted on the tweet said, “Is there a glitch from the new $20 fast play game? Everyone matching 3 numbers and winning $5000 but when they scan ticket it says not a winner.”

On the Hoosier Lottery website, no announcement had been made by midafternoon, but the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game was no longer listed as one of the new instant-win games.

An email to Jason Mueller, Hoosier Lottery senior manager for public relations, sponsorships and event marketing, replied with an automated response that he is out of the office until Tuesday.

The “issue” comes as the Hoosier Lottery is wanting to start online games and ticket sales. Gov. Eric Holcomb has pointed to the interest among lottery players to online options and how those could boost lottery revenue. State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online.