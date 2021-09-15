Indiana News

Pekin woman charged with murder of boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old New Pekin woman is being charged with the murder of her boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Sarah Bierly, who lived with McDowell’s father, was arrested for neglect of a dependent causing death Tuesday. Additional charges of murder and aggravated battery resulting in death were added Wednesday.

The child, Misty McDowell, died Tuesday morning after being rushed to Ascension St. Vincent Salem hospital.

An autopsy Tuesday afternoon determined McDowell’s death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

New Pekin is about 15 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.