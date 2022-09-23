Indiana News

Petersburg man found dead during welfare check

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police.

At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they found Tim Gregory, 68, dead in his apartment.

The Pike County coroner performed an autopsy Thursday afternoon, where the manner of death was ruled as undetermined.

Gregory’s death is an ongoing investigation.

Police say if anyone has any information concerning the investigation, contact Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or 800-852-3970.

Petersburg is 30 miles northeast of Evansville.