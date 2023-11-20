Police: 2 males found dead, female critical at home in Elkhart

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A call about packages piling up at a home Monday led police to find two dead males and a female in critical condition, Elkhart Police Department says.

The city’s 911 center at 11:43 a.m. Monday received a call asking to check on the welfare of the people in a home with packages outside it in the 1600 block of West Franklin Street. That’s a residential area at the intersection with West Indiana Avenue near the Elkhart River.

Medics took the female to Elkhart General Hospital.

Details were few on the case. The police department said in a news release, “The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation. It is believed that there is no immediate threat to the public. At this time, the cause and manner of death for these two individuals is unknown and their names are being withheld pending family notification.”

The release did not indicate how the two males may have died, and did not say whether the three people were adults or juveniles.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at 574-295-2825, or contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 or through michianacrimestoppers.com.