Indiana News

Police: Man caught masturbating in Target parking lot in northwestern Indiana

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WISH) — A St. John man who police say was caught by a witness masturbating in public with an infant present in the car Tuesday is being charged with a felony and misdemeanor.

The witness recorded the incident on their cell phone through the open passenger side window of the 34 -year-old Thomas Harms’ car Tuesday while in a Target parking lot in the 9800 block of Wicker Avenue. Harms had driven away when he realized he had been caught, according to police.

The witness was able to capture a clear image of the vehicle and license plate number for the police. According to St. John Police Department’s Facebook post made Thursday, the witness’s video showed the male naked from the waist down, with his hands on his exposed genitals.

During police investigation they were able to review Target’s security camera footage which showed the same male shopping in the store with an infant child. When leaving the store police were able to see man and child enter into the same vehicle that matched the witnesses video recording.

Detectives were able to locate the male and made an arrest Wednesday at his home in the 11000 block of Summerlin Street. He was then taken to the Lake County Jail.

Harms has been charged with performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and public nudity. Online court records do not list any future court appearances for Harms.