Indiana News

Police say students made bomb threat at northern Indiana middle school

FREMONT, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of two students making a bomb threat at Fremont Middle School.

According to a report, the Fremont Middle School administration was notified that a student had made comments that the school was going to go “1, 2, 3, boom.” Another student reported hearing the student say, “I really think he will do it, I think he will blow up the school.”

The students involved were removed from school for the rest of the day to avoid any disruptions.

According to another report, two students who rode the same bus as the student who made the bomb comment said they overheard a conversation that led them to believe that the two students were planning an attack on the school. The students notified their parents and the police were called.

The school notified the suspects that they would be suspended while the investigation is still ongoing.

The suspects have not been identified. No arrests have been made.