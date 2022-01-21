Indiana News

Police seek help to find missing La Porte woman last seen in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are seeking help to find a missing woman from La Porte in northern Indiana.

Shari Diaz, 53, was last known to be in Tippecanoe County, where Lafayette is the county seat, on Jan. 6, according to a news release issued Friday by Sgt. Jeremy Piers, a public information officer for the state police.

Diaz was described as 5-feet-5 and 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post at 765-567-2125.