Police: South Carolina couple arrested for kidnapping in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Whitestown on Wednesday arrested a couple wanted in Kenosha, Wisc., for kidnapping two children.

Police on Wednesday morning were told to be on the look out for a Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in battery and kidnapping in Kenosha. They said the driver was armed and dangerous.

A short time later, officers found a vehicle that matched the description traveling southbound on I-65 through Whitestown.

After stopping the vehicle on eastbound I-865, police confirmed the vehicle was wanted in Kenosha. The driver, Ramogi Caldwell, 23, of South Carolina, and the passenger, Bresha Goode, 21, of South Carolina, were both taken into custody.

Police say they found two missing kids in the vehicle. They say the kids were unharmed and taken to a hospital. The kids were then taken to a case worker until they’re reunited with their parents.

Caldwell and Goode are currently in the Boone County Jail for kidnapping. They are awaiting extradition to Kenosha.

News 8 has reached out to Kenosha police for more information.