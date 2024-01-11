Search
Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old boy missing from Sellersburg

Elijah Chambers (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing from a small town north of Louisville, Kentucky, according to an Indiana Silver Alert.

Elijah Chambers was believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen at an undisclosed time Monday in the Indiana town of Sellersburg.

Described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, Elijah was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-4491 or 911.

