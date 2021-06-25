Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

BERNE, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenager from Berne, Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, 16-year-old Kaleigh Wynn was last seen on Thursday, June 24 around 5:30 p.m.

Wynne is described as a white female, who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police say she has faded pink hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt, black-colored athletic shorts and sandals.

Wynn is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345.