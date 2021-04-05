Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 32-year-old Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 32-year-old Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Alisha Chilton was last seen on Saturday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Chilton is described as a black female who is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Chilton was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts over a gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design and black and white Nike slides.

ISP also said Chilton is mute and walks with a limp.

Police believe Chilton is in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336.