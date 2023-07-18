6 winning Powerball tickets purchased in Indiana

FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table on Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six winning tickets for Saturday and Monday’s Powerball drawing were sold in Indiana.

One winning ticket is worth $100,000 and five are worth $50,000.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 2. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million. The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1 billion after no ticket matched all the numbers.

The winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Meijer at 6650 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville.

The five winning $50,000 tickets were purchased at these locations:

Village Pantry at 3630 Greenbush St. in Lafayette.

Speedway at 279 S. Van Buren St. in Nashville.

Smoke Shop at 9131 E. 109th St. in Crown Point.

GETGO at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson.

Players can check tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery app or on the Hoosier Lottery website.

People with winning tickets should make sure they are in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886.