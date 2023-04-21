South Bend community calls for peace in wake of slain 11-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend community leaders came together Friday morning to plead for peace in the wake of a shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy.

The boy, T’yon Horston, was a sixth grader at a South Bend middle school. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Johnson Street. Police located Horston with gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital, where he died.

No suspects have been arrested.

“This hits home to a lot of our officers…they have 11-year-olds. We take all of our incidents personally… but when that life ends, I don’t know how much more personal you can get.” Scott Ruszkowski, South Bend Chief of Police

( (Photos provided/South Bend Police Department via Facebook)

Anyone with information related to this incident was asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.