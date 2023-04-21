South Bend community calls for peace in wake of slain 11-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend community leaders came together Friday morning to plead for peace in the wake of a shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy.
The boy, T’yon Horston, was a sixth grader at a South Bend middle school. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Johnson Street. Police located Horston with gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital, where he died.
No suspects have been arrested.
RELATED: 11-year-old shot and killed in South Bend
“This hits home to a lot of our officers…they have 11-year-olds. We take all of our incidents personally… but when that life ends, I don’t know how much more personal you can get.”
Scott Ruszkowski, South Bend Chief of Police
Anyone with information related to this incident was asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.