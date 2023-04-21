11-year-old shot and killed in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old male was shot and killed in South Bend on Thursday, according to police.
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, South Bend police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Johnson Street.
When police arrived, they located an 11-year-old male with gunshot wounds.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The autopsy for the boy is set for Friday.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.
South Bend Mayor James Mueller responded to Thursday’s tragedy:
“This is another tragic loss of life from senseless gun violence, and my prayers are with his loved ones. We need to come together as a community to protect our kids and keep them alive and free. The City will continue to share relevant updates as the investigation proceeds. I urge residents with information to share it with our investigators or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The violence must stop, and justice must be served through our legal system.”
James Mueller, Mayor of South Bend