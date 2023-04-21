11-year-old shot and killed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old male was shot and killed in South Bend on Thursday, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, South Bend police responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Johnson Street.

When police arrived, they located an 11-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The autopsy for the boy is set for Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller responded to Thursday’s tragedy: