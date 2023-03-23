South Bend woman arrested after crash, struggle with police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A South Bend woman was arrested and charged after crashing her vehicle and resisting arrest.

On Sunday March 19, just before 2 a.m., South Bend police were called to an address on South 24th Street on a report of a vehicle crashing into a fence.

Police arrived and observed a woman exiting the driver’s side of a vehicle that was in the front yard of a residence and had a metal fence beneath the bumper of the vehicle.

The woman was identified as 20-year-old Durojai Mason. Mason stated that she never learned how to drive and said that she was drinking prior to driving.

Police located a child in the back seat of the vehicle without a car seat or seatbelt on.

Mason threatened officers while being instructed to do sobriety tests.

Officers told Mason that they would continue the tests at a police station, which led to Mason punching an officer. Mason was brought to the ground and spit in once officer’s face, bit another officer’s hand, and kicked two other officers. Mason proceeded to kick the window of a patrol vehicle after being places in the back seat.

She was arrested and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The St. Joseph Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Mason with: