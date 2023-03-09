Search
Suspect charged with murder of Indiana state trooper

Master Trooper James Bailey (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against the man accused in the death of an Indiana State trooper.

Online court records show Terry DeWaine Sands II faces charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and causing death with a vehicle while driving under the influence.

Terry DeWaine Sands II

Investigators believe Sands caused the crash that killed Master Trooper James Bailey on March 3.

Fort Wayne police were chasing Sands when Trooper Bailey tried to deploy stop sticks to end the pursuit on I-69.

Sands’ car struck the trooper, killing Bailey.

A judge ordered Sands held without bond earlier this week.

Funeral services for Trooper Bailey are scheduled for Friday and Saturday

