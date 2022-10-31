Indiana News

Traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen handgun, drug dealing charges in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man in Anderson Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Robert Hill, 29, from Anderson was driving a tan 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration.

The Indiana State trooper was patrolling Madison Avenue in the area of 60th Street. He pulled Hill over for the expired registration and checked the registration determining that it was expired causing the trooper to activate his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street, police said.

The ISP trooper made contact with Hill and noticed a large bag of suspected marijuana in the center console of the vehicle.

During the investigation, 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 2 ounces of suspected Heroine, 91 suspected Fentanyl pills, a gram of cocaine, 161 pills suspected to be Gabapentin, and approximately 90 grams of marijuana found in Hill’s vehicle, police said.

A loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun was found on the driver’s side floorboard. The handgun was checked and it was determined to have been previously reported stolen out of Anderson.

Hill was arrested and preliminary charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Hill was also preliminary charged with theft of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Hill was taken to the Madison County Jail.