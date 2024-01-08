U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon announces retirement after 2024 session

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., attends a news conference with members of the GOP Doctors Caucus after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Bucshon announced his retirement from his position on Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Representative for Indiana Larry Bucshon has announced that he will be retiring following the 2024 session.

In a statement made Monday morning, Bucshon said that his decision to retire came after a holiday season filled with discernment and reflection.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” he said. “Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.”

Having grown up in rural America, Bucshon says it has been “the privilege of a lifetime” to represent southern and west central Indiana.

While Bucshon expressed thanks to his constituents for their trust during his 14 years in the role, he saved his biggest thanks for his wife, children, and in-laws who lived next door to them in Evansville.

For over 230 years, men and women have chosen to serve our nation in Congress – in many cases through very trying times in our history – and I’m honored to be included among their ranks,” he added. “Recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured my faith in our Constitutional Republic form of government.

“Throughout the history of the United States, one of our strengths has always been the ability of our elected leaders – and the American people – to debate the issues in a public forum, and then ultimately find common ground and compromise on solutions that benefit the American people. It is still true today, and this principle always prevails.”

U.S. Representative for the 3rd District of Indiana Jim Banks responded to Bucshon’s announcement, wishing him well in his retirement.