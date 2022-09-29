News

Indianapolis man gets 9 years in prison for armed robbery of Lebanon AT&T store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over nine years in federal prison after robbing a Lebanon AT&T Store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Javentay Chapman, 21, will spend 111 months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm in a crime.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Chapman and another male entered an AT&T Store in the 1600 block of North Lebanon Street in Lebanon. That’s just over a mile north of East South Street.

When they entered the store they pointed their guns at a store employee and ordered him to open the store’s safe and get on the floor.

Chapman and the other robber grabbed many phones and electronics and put them in a bag. The robbers then fled the AT&T Store, according to the Justice Department.

Law enforcement officers tracked one device. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a car carrying the devices driving south on I-95. Officers stopped the car near the intersection of Michigan Street and 38th Street. Chapman was in the car.

Officers found several phones and two firearms in the car.