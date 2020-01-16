Indianapolis Zoo 2020 events: elephant camp, butterfly exhibit, spring festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be another fun and exciting year at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Carla Knapp, public relations specialist for the zoo, visited “All Indiana” on Thursday to talk about what’s ahead.

First of all, on Monday, the zoo will have free admission to celebration the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Coming up in March is the xZooberance Spring Festival. Running from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from March 26 to April 12, the festival will include kids’ activities including huge outdoor musical instruments, animal matching games and creative crafts. A cafe will feature kid-friendly foods.

Butterfly Kaleidoscope will open March 20. Guests can walk through the indoor gardens and find a tropical paradise filled with more than 40 colorful species of butterflies and moths.

In May, guests can experience the African elephant herd up close when Tembo Camp opens Memorial Day weekend. Tembo means elephant in the Swahili language. Guests will get to see firsthand how the elephants are cared for and hear about global conservation efforts the Zoo supports.