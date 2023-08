Indy ranks among top 10 US cities for beer lovers; over 150 breweries in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, USA Today’s 10Best, which creates best-of lists related to food, travel and activities recognized Indianapolis as a contender for “10 Best Beer Cities in the U.S.” Voters ultimately gave the No. 3 ranking to Indy.

Now HomeToGo, the vacation rental company, has tapped the keg of the top 32 U.S. cities for beer lovers. Indy landed No. 8 in the “Top Cities in the U.S. for Beer Lovers” in the “2023 Beer Lovers Index,” a treasure map for aficionados of hops and barley, revealing an array of top-notch destinations sprinkled across the nation.

Through meticulous consideration of factors like a city’s average beer costs, the abundance of breweries and top-tier beer bars, as well as accommodation rates for nearby vacation rentals.

Hop into the premier destinations showcased in the illustrious “2023 Beer Lovers Index”:

City Rankings

Destination Bar Score Brewery Score Beer Price Score Accommodation

Price Score Total Score 1. Cincinnati, Ohio 7.3 5.7 10 8.6 31.6 2. Denver, Colorado 6.5 9.2 7.5 7.9 31.1 3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 10 5 7.5 8.5 31 4. Chicago, Illinois 9.9 7.5 6.3 7 30.7 5. Richmond, Virginia 5.2 5.8 9.4 9.6 30 6. Seattle, Washington 9.1 8.4 5 7.4 29.9 7. Portland, Oregon 8.2 10 6.3 5 29.5 8. Indianapolis, Indiana 5.4 5.7 8.8 9.4 29.3 9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 6.1 5.4 8.1 8.7 28.3 10. St. Louis, Missouri 6.5 5.3 7.5 8.8 28.1

Indiana Breweries

Indiana boasts one of the nation’s most substantial craft beer scenes, evident in its extensive brewery count. With approximately 195 operational breweries, the state offers a diverse and extensive range of beers. Indiana holds the 16th spot in the country for its robust craft brewery presence.

For a detailed understanding of how each city earned its place in the ranking, be sure to explore the methodology employed in this evaluation.