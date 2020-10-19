Amazon’s Greenfield center now open

GREENFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Workers are now handling packages in Amazon’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) Greenfield fulfillment center after celebrating day one of operations. The 615,000-square-foot facility employs over 800 in various roles.

The company has created more than 13,000 jobs in Indiana at several facilities, including seven fulfillment centers, three delivery stations, five Whole Foods Market locations, two Amazon Hub Locker + spots, a wind farm and one Prime Now hub location.

The company says they are taking measures to ensure the safety of employees by investing more than $4 billion from June to April for COVID-19 safety measures. Some of the measures include masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves and sanitation stations.

Jobs remain open at the company’s Greenwood fulfillment center, and interested candidates can learn more by clicking here.