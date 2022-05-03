Inside INdiana Business

Cook Medical manufacturing plant to open in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Bloomington-based Cook Medical will Wednesday celebrate the grand opening of a new manufacturing facility on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. The $15 million facility will be operated by Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana and produce medical devices for Cook.

Plans for the 40,000-square-foot facility were first announced in November 2020. The plant, located at East 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue, will ultimately employ 100 area residents, though Cook says that number could eventually grow to 200.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation is the owner of the facility with Goodwill serving as manager. The plant will produce various products such as drainage catheters and needles.

The employees will work for Goodwill, which will also provide wraparound service such as mental and physical health support, substance abuse support, soft skills training, and housing stabilization for those in need.

In January, a study from Indiana University’s Public Policy Institute estimated the plant would have annual economic impact of nearly $26 million for Marion County.

Governor Eric Holcomb will be on hand for the grand opening, along with representatives from Cook and Goodwill, and other elected officials and community leaders.

