DS Smith to hire 75 workers for Lebanon cardboard plant

DS Smith operates a 550K square foot plant in Lebanon, IN. (photo provided)
by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A corrugated cardboard manufacturer in Lebanon will host a job fair Wednesday as it looks to hire 75 workers. DS Smith opened in January 2020 and currently employs about 135 at the Boone County plant.

The company says it is looking to fill workers for all shifts, from entry-level to skilled machine operators.

Pay starts at $18 per hour. DS Smith says it still ramping up, but it intends to start a third shift. The company says the drive-thru job event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its facility at 800 Edwards Drive in Lebanon.

