Education center set to open in Plainfield

A coalition is proposing a multi-use education center to help with Indiana's workforce. demands. (artist rendering of proposed MADE@Plainfield education center)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Plainfield will Thursday mark the opening of a 100,000-square-foot higher education center. The town of Plainfield says MADE@Plainfield will provide post-secondary counseling and education, workforce training and certifications, and community space for students, adults, and employees.

Plans for MADE@Plainfield were first announced in February 2020. It features labs specific to workforce training and testing needs, robotics labs, and computer, science and medical labs. The facility also includes 10,000-square-feet of space for rent by community organizations.

The town says the facility aims to build a better bridge between post-secondary education and training, and the needs of the local workforce.

“The post-secondary education and training offered at MADE@Plainfield will further bolster central Indiana’s ability to attract talent, create new jobs and deliver additional employee training opportunities,” said Brandy Perrill, executive director of Hendricks College Network. “Area employers are seeking employees with specific, high-tech skills, and MADE@Plainfield offers a state-of-the-art facility to serve those educational and training needs.”

Some of the post-secondary courses, training opportunities, and certificates offered at the facility include industrial maintenance, robotics, supply chain, CDL training, medical assisting and information technology. The town says MADE@Plainfield education partners will also create customized workforce training courses for specific businesses.

The partners involved in the facility include Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Indiana Fire & Public Safety Academy, WorkOne, Hendricks College Network, and the Plainfield Community School Corp.