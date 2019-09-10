Evansville Regional Airport begins solar project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A celebration was held Monday at Evansville Regional Airport to commemorate the beginning of construction of a new $6.5 million solar covered parking canopy. The parking installation will generate 1.3 megawatts of power and will supply one-half of the terminal’s power. The new canopy will cover nearly 400 parking spaces and will be the largest of its kind in the U.S.

“With the creation of EVV’s new solar covered parking lot, we continue to exemplify our commitment to our passengers, our planet and the long-term viability of the airport,” said Nate Hahn, EVV executive director. “The solar installation allows us to add another highly sought passenger amenity that is environmentally sustainable, cutting-edge and cost-effective, which helps to ensure a bright future for Evansville Regional Airport.”



The installation will be comprised of 3,768 solar panels to span over 62,000 square feet above EVV’s short-term and rental car lots. EVV is the 70th out of 3,600 nationwide airports to have a solar facility of any kind, and only the fifth in the country with solar canopies. The airport expects to reduce their carbon footprint and an energy savings of nearly $9 million over the next 20 years.