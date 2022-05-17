Inside INdiana Business

Frey named among top corporate venture capitalists

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Kip Frey, managing director of Indianapolis-based HG Ventures, has been named to Global Corporate Venturing’s Powerlist for the third consecutive year. The publication ranks the top 1% of corporate venturing leaders from throughout the world.

Frey is also the executive vice president for HG Ventures parent The Heritage Group in Indy. He is ranked No. 25 on the 2022 list.

Frey was hired to launch HG Ventures in 2018. THG says under his leadership, HG Ventures has invested more than $178 million across 30 hardtech startups.

“From a standing start in 2018, Kip created a fully-functioning business unit that has become a central hub for innovation, disruptive investment, and entrepreneurial spirit at The Heritage Group,” Amy Schumacher, CEO of The Heritage Group, said in a news release. “He has recruited a world-class team, produced stellar financial returns, enhanced the culture at THG, and built a globally prominent corporate venturing brand. These results have far exceeded our most optimistic expectations.”

Frey is a former CEO of several startups and former partner at venture capital firm Intersouth Partners. He previously served as vice-provost for innovation and entrepreneurship and professor of law and public policy at Duke University and also served as an intellectual property attorney before becoming an executive at Turner Broadcasting System.

