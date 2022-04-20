Inside INdiana Business

Indy to host Big Ten Football Championship through 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024, the conference announced Wednesday. Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted the event since its inception 2011 and last December, hosted a record 67,183 fans.

The conference had previously announced the 2022 championship game for Indy, but Wednesday’s announcement extends the city’s hosting duties for 2023 and 2024.

“Indianapolis has demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in an easily walkable city that provides great experiences and memories for student-athletes and fans alike,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in written remarks. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue making a lasting impact in the community and deeply appreciate our strong partnership with the city of Indianapolis and Indiana Sports Corp.”

2021’s record crowd marked the third-largest football crowd in the history of Lucas Oil Stadium behind Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Additionally, the Big Ten announced the 2023 Women’s Basketball Tournament and the 2024 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, will be held the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The decision marks the first time the women’s tournament has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015. The men’s tournament has been held in Indy for the last three years.