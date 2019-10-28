Job fairs set for northern Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A pair of job fairs will take place Tuesday in the northern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host a virtual job fair in northwest Indiana, while Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne is set to hold its School of Business Job Fair.

The virtual job fair will feature a webinar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Central Time and its being held in partnership with the Center for Workforce Innovations in northwest Indiana. Four employers will participate to discuss job opportunities. They include Chartwells in Munster, Wynright Corp. in Hobart, Discover Books in Hammond, and AvPorts Management at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

“We are thrilled to have four quality employers participating in the event,” Linda Woloshansky, chief executive officer of CWI, said in a news release. “We also are expecting a lot of interest from residents of Northwest Indiana who are either unemployed or seeking better job opportunities.”

You can find more information and register for the virtual job fair by clicking here.

The School of Business Job Fair at Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne campus is free and open to students and alumni, as well as the community. The job fair is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school’s Coliseum Campus at 3800 N. Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

A number of employers will be attending the job fair, including:

Benchmark Human Services

Buchanan Hauling and Rigging

CTS Driving Academy

Eaton Corp.

Elkhart Products Corp.

Family Dollar Distribution Center

Parkview Health

Peyton’s Northern

Rea Magnet Wire

Tenneco

Universal Dedicated of Fort Wayne

Job seekers are being encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally. You can learn more about the job fair by clicking here.