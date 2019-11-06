Kroger launches new brand campaign

CINCINATI, Ohio. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is launching a new logo and brand transformation campaign. The campaign includes a redesigned Kroger logo, a new tagline: Fresh for Everyone, and the introduction of what it’s calling animated “Kroji” emoji characters.

Kroger is also launching a mass media campaign to showcase the new brand transformation. Advertising channels include retail, television and radio broadcast, digital, print, social, podcast, cinema, outdoor, and TV and music streaming services.

To celebrate the launch of the brand transformation campaign, Kroger is offering customers free grocery Pickup through January 1.

“Kroger’s new brand launch is a unifying framework for our seamless shopping experience that is designed to deepen our connection with customers and associates today and into the future, support our business transformation and provide an elevated creative approach,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Kroger chose Fresh for Everyone as our leading brand message because it is inclusive, clear and memorable and supports our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift.”

To learn more about the rebrand, click here.