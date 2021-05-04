Inside INdiana Business

New requirements set for businesses employing minors

Joe Hoage is the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor. (photo courtesy of the state of Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Labor has announced changes for businesses that employ minors. The department’s Bureau of Youth Employment says, beginning July 1, work permits will be replaced with the new Youth Employment System, or YES, registration platform.

State Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage says schools will no longer be responsible for issuing work permits, or tracking and registering minor employees. Employers to have five or more employees under the age of 18 at an individual location will now be required to register on the YES platform.

“Employers who meet the criteria must register themselves as a youth employer, and provide specific minor employee information” said Michael Myers, director of the Bureau of Youth Employment.

Employers will need to provide information, including its corporate and individual facility location, as well as minor employee information once the minor is officially employed. If the minor is no longer employed at the business, the employer must remove the minor’s information from the YES registry.

The DOL says the YES registry will go live in early June to give employers time to get used to the new system. After July 1, the state says employers that do not comply with the new requirements may face up to $400 in penalties per infraction.

You can learn more about the Youth Employment system by clicking here.