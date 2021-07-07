Inside INdiana Business

Plainfield electronics recycler adding staff

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Electronics recycler ERI says it is adding 100 workers to its facilities across the country, including a plant in Plainfield. The company is hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday in an effort to fill a number of positions.

ERI specializes in the secure demolition and recycling of electronics equipment. The company says the available jobs include demolition, sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists and asset management.

“We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs across the nation. We know that many great and qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us,” said John Shegerian, ERI chairman and chief executive officer.

First and second shift positions are available. Pay rates are up to $16 per hour. The company says it is also offering a $500 bonus to new hires.

ERI Job Fair:

Thursday, July 8th from 10am to 3pm

Friday, July 9th from 10am to 2pm

595 Perry Road in Plainfield