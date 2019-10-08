Regenstrief president and CEO joins national advisory council

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute has been appointed to the National Advisory Council for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Dr. Peter Embí will serve a three-year term on the 19-person council.

The advisory panel members are selected by the HHS secretary, and include national experts from the public, private and non-profit sectors to discuss different perspectives on the health care system, with the focus on improving the quality, outcomes and cost-effectiveness of clinical practice.

Other new members include:

Gregory Alexander, PhD, R.N., University of Missouri

Christine A. Goeschel, ScD, MPA, MPS, R.N., MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety, and MedStar Health

Rahul Gupta, M.D., MPH, MBA, March of Dimes

Charles N. Kahn III, MPH, Federation of American Hospitals

George Kerwin, MBA, Bellin Health

Edmondo J. Robinson, M.D., MBA, M.S.

Christiana Care-Wilmington

Yanling Yu, PhD, Washington Advocates for Patient Safety

The National Advisory Council is responsible for compiling recommendations and reporting them to the AHRQ director and the secretary of HHS on priorities for a national health services research agenda.

In addition to his role at Regenstrief, Dr. Embí is also the Leonard Betley Professor of Medicine and associate dean for informatics and health services research at University School of Medicine. He also serves as the associate director of informatics at Indiana Clinical and Translational Science Institute and the vice president for learning health systems at Indiana University Health.