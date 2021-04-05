Inside INdiana Business

Rolls-Royce scores military contract

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Rolls-Royce Corp. in Indianapolis has secured a more than $26 million contract extension from the U.S Navy and Air Force. The contract calls for the production and delivery of aircraft engines.

Under the terms of the contract, Rolls-Royce will produce eight AE1107C engines for the Navy and four for the Air Force in support of the V-22 Osprey. All work will be done in Indianapolis and is expected to be complete in Dec. 2022.

The Navy has allocated more than $17 million for the contract in Fiscal 2021 and the Air Force will be obligated for nearly $9 million. Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.