Rolls-Royce scores military contract

Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
(INDIANAPOLIS) — Rolls-Royce Corp. in Indianapolis has secured a more than $26 million contract extension from the U.S Navy and Air Force. The contract calls for the production and delivery of aircraft engines.

Under the terms of the contract, Rolls-Royce will produce eight AE1107C engines for the Navy and four for the Air Force in support of the V-22 Osprey. All work will be done in Indianapolis and is expected to be complete in Dec. 2022.

The Navy has allocated more than $17 million for the contract in Fiscal 2021 and the Air Force will be obligated for nearly $9 million. Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity. 

