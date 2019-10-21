Rose-Hulman adds data science as academic major

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute is offering a new secondary academic major to all its students. The institute has added a data science track that combines science, mathematical algorithms and computer science principles to extract knowledge and insights from data.

The new course of study is offered by departments covering computer science, software engineering and mathematics, but it is available to students in all major courses of study offered by the institute. Students can also earn a multidisciplinary minor in data science alongside their current program.

Officials from the institute say the new major will provide students with in-depth hands-on experience in data engineering, data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“Data science is revolutionizing organizations, and graduates with data science and analytic skills will be critical to the future of the world’s economy,” said Program Coordinator Sriram Mohan, associate professor of computer science and software engineering.