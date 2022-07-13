Inside INdiana Business

Sun King earns Grand National Champion honors

OXFORD, Ohio (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewing Co. was named the Grand National Champion at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio. The brewery earned the honor by having the most winning entries, while several other Indiana-based breweries also earned medals.

Sun King, including its Sun King Small Batch subsidiary, earned 10 medals in all, including five gold, two silver, and three bronze. This is the second Grand National Champion honor for Sun King, which earned the title in 2019.

Primeval Brewing in Noblesville was also ranked 10th in the Top 10 Breweries list from the competition. The brewery took home three gold medals.

The Indiana medal winners are listed below. You can connect to the full list of winners by clicking here.

Sun King Brewery (Indianapolis)

GOLD: Sunlight Cream Ale (Golden or Blonde Ale category)

GOLD: Triptonic (Belgian Tripel category)

BRONZE: Orange Vanilla Sunlight Cream Ale (American Style Fruit Beer – Orange category)

GOLD: Cherry Busey (Belgian Style Fruit Beer category)

GOLD: Barrel Aged Churrolicious (Barrel Aged Dark Beer category)

GOLD: Golden Girls (Barrel Aged Fruit Sour category)

BRONZE: Midnight Choir (Barrel Aged Fruit Sour category)

SILVER: Polynesian Passion (Spirits Barrel Aged Beer, Non-Whiskey category)

BRONZE: Soul Shakedown Party (Spirits Barrel Aged Beer, Non-Whiskey category)

SILVER: Horchata Shadow Proof (Nut Beer category)

Primeval Brewing (Noblesville)

GOLD: Sacred Seduction (Brown Porters category)

GOLD: Diablo (Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale category)

GOLD: Chompinator (Dopple/Strong Bock category)

Byway Brewing Co. (Hammond)

GOLD: Rye Bob (Rye/Roggen Beer category)

GOLD: BIPA (American-Belgo-Style Ale category)

BRONZE: Shinobi (Foreign Stout category)

Metazoa Brewing Co. (Indianapolis)

GOLD: DDH Hoppopotamus (New Zealand IPA category)

SILVER: Blueberry Bandit (American Style Berry Beer – Blueberry category)

Grand Junction Brewing Co. (Westfield)

GOLD: Westfielder 8 (French/Belgian Ale category)

Four Day Ray Brewing (Fishers)