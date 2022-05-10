Inside INdiana Business

UIndy president to lead DePaul University

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — University of Indianapolis President Robert Manuel will soon be leaving Indy to become the next president of DePaul University in Chicago. Manuel has served as UIndy’s president since 2012 and will begin his new role on August 1.

David Resnick, chair of the UIndy Board of Trustees, says the board has formed a presidential search committee to find Manuel’s successor. Additionally, former board chair Phillip Terry will serve as interim president beginning July 2 until a permanent replacement is found.

“Thanks in part to the hard work, dedication, and generational impact of Dr. Manuel in finding ways to elevate the stature of the University as an institution and in our community—through the growth of academic programs, sustainability, and the University’s role as a community anchor—we are excited about the depth and breadth of candidates the search process will attract,” Resnick said in a letter to the UIndy community.

During his tenure, Manuel launched the university’s largest fundraising campaign, which brought in more than $100 million. He also oversaw the creation of the R.B. Annis School of Engineering and the R.B. Annis Hall, which was dedicated in March 2021.

Manuel will be the 13th president of DePaul University.